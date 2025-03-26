CoreFirst Bank & Trust Invests $70,000 in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 985 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,897,000 after buying an additional 106,717 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,955,000 after buying an additional 60,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,025,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOH. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average is $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,708.84. The trade was a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.