Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $49.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

