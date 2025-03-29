Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppLovin stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $272.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $525.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $351.86 and a 200-day moving average of $281.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $440.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in AppLovin by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.