Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Position Boosted by Florida Financial Advisors LLC

Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0614 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

