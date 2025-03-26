Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $5.76 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $258.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.14 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

