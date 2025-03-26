PKS Advisory Services LLC Takes $271,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

