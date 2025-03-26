Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 33,265 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 3,326.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Segra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 81.0% in the third quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,036,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,529 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $11,114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,602,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,174,000 after buying an additional 1,645,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,821,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 1,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 755,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.