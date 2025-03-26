OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,549 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.25% of OGE Energy worth $20,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

