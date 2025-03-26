Florida Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,268,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,378,000 after acquiring an additional 100,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.63.

In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT opened at $421.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $409.50 and a 12 month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

