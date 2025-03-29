Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 18.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) rose 18.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 167,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Ximen Mining Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25.
Ximen Mining Company Profile
Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.
Further Reading
