Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.24 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 269.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DexCom were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 26,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 622,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 235,458 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

