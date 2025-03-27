Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,918 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,095,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 50.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 219,224 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 44.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 135,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

