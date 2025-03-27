SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 74,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.69. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $183.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.