Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.86.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EEFT opened at $109.62 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $91.07 and a one year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.23.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

