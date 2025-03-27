Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,403 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 45.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 119,991 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 65,535 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 194,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 148,909 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 25.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 511,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104,936 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $4.49 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.