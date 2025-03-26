Kingsbarn Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KDRN) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Kingsbarn Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KDRN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0098 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
KDRN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 144. Kingsbarn Tactical Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.
