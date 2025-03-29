Korea Investment CORP Buys 20,233 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,773,571,000 after purchasing an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,941,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 732.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,543,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,763,000 after buying an additional 1,358,493 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 389.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.73.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PSA opened at $294.25 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.31 and a one year high of $369.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.89%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.