Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,827,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,600,000 after purchasing an additional 909,210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,445,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,055,000 after acquiring an additional 850,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,045,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596,367 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,163 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,234,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 252,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.