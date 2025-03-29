Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases New Shares in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 144,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

OPP opened at $8.58 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

