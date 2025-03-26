Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Plans Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:TXS)

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.
Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:TXS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122. Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.
