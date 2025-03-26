WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Declares Dividend of $0.32

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.
WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.6 %
WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. 80,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,626. WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26.
About WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund
