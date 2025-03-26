WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Declares Dividend of $0.32

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. 80,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,626. WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26.

About WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

