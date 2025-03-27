STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,795 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $257,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 171.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 838,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,370,000 after acquiring an additional 529,308 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,949,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in STERIS by 13.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $223.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $197.82 and a 1-year high of $248.24.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

