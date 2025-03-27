Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 6,075 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,786 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BUD opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

