Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Vistra Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE VST opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

