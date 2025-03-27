First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 7.5% increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FEMB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.94. 25,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,737. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.