First Trust Dividend Strength ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FTDS)

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.219 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTDS traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11.

Get First Trust Dividend Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.