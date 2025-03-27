First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02.

The First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (SHRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Shareholder Yield index. The fund offers passive management by tracking an index of large- and mid-cap US equities that are selected and weighted based on shareholder yield characterized by dividends, net shares buybacks, and debt reduction.

