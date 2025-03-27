Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 48,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 79,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
