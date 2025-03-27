Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 48,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 79,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 45.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

