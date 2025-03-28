NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,484 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 178.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,306,068 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $98,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,941 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

