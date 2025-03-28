Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Grows By 762.5%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 762.5% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fuji Electric Price Performance

Fuji Electric stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,030. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

About Fuji Electric

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

