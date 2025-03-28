Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Grows By 762.5%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 762.5% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Fuji Electric stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,030. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $17.17.
