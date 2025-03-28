UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $200,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VONG stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

