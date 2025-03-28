Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Delek Group Ltd. (OTC:DELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.239 per share on Monday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This is a 3.6% increase from Delek Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Delek Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of DELKY stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. Delek Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.48.
About Delek Group
