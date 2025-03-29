Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Northland Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $13.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

