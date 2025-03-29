Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 106,920 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,463,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,920 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in VTEX were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMS Capital Ltda increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,121,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 395,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in VTEX by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 275,024 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in VTEX by 2,128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 558,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 533,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 116,895 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,518,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VTEX in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VTEX from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $5.12 on Friday. VTEX has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.32 million, a PE ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 1.41.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

