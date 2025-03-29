KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 18,300 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,597,000 after acquiring an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,131,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

