KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,285,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,877,000 after buying an additional 37,274 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 811,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,251,000 after buying an additional 572,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $96.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $94.58 and a 52-week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 128.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FRT. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

