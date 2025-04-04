Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

KSA stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $672.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

