Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $210.09

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $149.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a 12-month low of $146.90 and a 12-month high of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts predict that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,212,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PTC by 33.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

