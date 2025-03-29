Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,767,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after acquiring an additional 646,627 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,145,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,134,000 after buying an additional 2,593,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 26.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 225,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 46,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,307,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 762,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 218,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $2,271,987.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,374.98. The trade was a 19.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. This represents a 21.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,245 shares of company stock worth $17,079,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

About Roivant Sciences

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.