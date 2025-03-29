WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Insperity by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen H. Masterson acquired 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,479. The trade was a 11.81 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,812,762.88. The trade was a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity Announces Dividend

NYSE NSP opened at $88.28 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 99.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Insperity

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.