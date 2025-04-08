HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

VYGR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.97.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.95. 290,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,058. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $37,335.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,093.33. This trade represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 15,163 shares of company stock valued at $59,158 in the last three months. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,014 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 278,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 275,571 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.