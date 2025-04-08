Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 8th (AFRM, AMPE, AMRN, ARCH, BDL, BKSC, BYFC, BZAI, CANF, CLRO)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 8th:

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI). They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). They issued an overweight rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ). They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG). They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB). TD Securities issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP). Citizens Jmp issued a mkt outperform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP). JMP Securities issued a market outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE). Leerink Partners issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.