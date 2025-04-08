Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 8th (AFRM, AMPE, AMRN, ARCH, BDL, BKSC, BYFC, BZAI, CANF, CLRO)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 8th:

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI). They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). They issued an overweight rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM). Truist Financial Co. issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST). KeyCorp issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ). They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG). They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB). TD Securities issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock.

Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP). Citizens Jmp issued a mkt outperform rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP). JMP Securities issued a market outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE). Leerink Partners issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN). They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

