Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,015 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Equinix were worth $328,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total value of $1,246,028.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,268.79. The trade was a 24.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $803.00 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $895.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $908.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 219.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $978.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.