Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $5.49. Enterprise Diversified shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 4,000 shares.
Enterprise Diversified Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.
About Enterprise Diversified
Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.
