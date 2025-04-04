Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.92. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 110,056 shares trading hands.
Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Amerigo Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.27%.
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.
