WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.31 and last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 8225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $937.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

