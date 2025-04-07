iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.48 and last traded at $71.53, with a volume of 9404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

