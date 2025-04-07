Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1458 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF ( NYSEARCA:GUSA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

