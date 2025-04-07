Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.07 and last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1458 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
