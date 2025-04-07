SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.60 and last traded at $58.80, with a volume of 269201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,101,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,128 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 624,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 573,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,401,000.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

