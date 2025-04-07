SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.60 and last traded at $58.80, with a volume of 269201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2208 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.
