AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Raises Dividend to $1.68 Per Share

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 1.6823 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 134.3% increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.72.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 0.2 %
AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. On average, analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLVLY
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AB Volvo (publ)
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Will 2025 Be the Year the Energy Sector Finally Breaks Out?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- NextEra Energy Stock Sees Spike in Bullish Call Activity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying Now
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.