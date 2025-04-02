AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Raises Dividend to $1.68 Per Share

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 1.6823 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a 134.3% increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.72.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. On average, analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLVLY shares. UBS Group raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

